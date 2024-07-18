Delta: Two Friends Die While Fight Over Girlfriend In Ndokwa Community

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A bloody clash over issues relating to an alleged affair with a girlfriend has reportedly left two friends dead in Ogume community, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State.

One of the deceased identified as Igala, it was learnt, was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend, Pedro who was killed in a reprisal attack by a mob in the incident that occurred on Tuesday.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed the killings yesterday.

Sources said the deceased hailed from Ogbe-Ogume and Igbe Ogume quarters of the community.

“The two boys are friends and they are commercial motorcyclists, (Okada riders)” a source said, saying that one of them (Pedro) had problems with his girlfriend and the other one (Igala) tried to resolve the issues.

“In the process of doing that, his friend suspected that he had started having an affair with the girl. In the process of dealing with that, issues arose” the source who craved anonymity, said.

He said Pedro confronted Igala and stabbed him to death, adding that

“After killing him, a reprisal attack occurred when the whole thing was let loose as the man (Pedro) was later killed by a mob.”

Vanguard

