Delta: Two Arrested Okuama Indigenes Sue Army, DSS N200m Over Detention

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two of the six arrested leaders of the Okuama community in the Ughelli south area of Delta state, James Oghorokor and Dennis Okugbaye, have gone to Court, demanding N200 million.

They were arrested by military officials last month and have dragged the Nigerian Army and the State Security Services (SSS) before the Federal High Court, Warri, demanding N200m in two fundamental rights suits.

Prof Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Mr James Oghoroko, Dennis Okugbaye, Pa Anthony Ahwemuria, and Mrs Rita Akata were arrested by military officials between 18 and 20 August and have remained in unknown detentions.

Oghorokor and Okugbaye, in separate suits filed by their counsel, Malcolm Omirhobo Esq, Akpokona Omafuaire Esq, and others, are challenging their arrest and subsequent detention without charging them to Court or allowing their counsel access.

In Suit NO: FHC/WR/CS/84/2024, James Oghorokor, the Nigerian Army, and two others are suing the Applicant for N100m for his illegal arrest and detention without trial.

Similarly, in Suit NO: FHC/WR/CS/85/2024 between Dennis Okugbaye and the Nigerian Army and two others, the Applicant also demands N100m for his illegal arrest and detention without trial.

In their originating summons, the applicants in the separate suits are praying the Court for a declaration that the invasion of their homes without due process of law is a flagrant violation of the Applicant‘s fundamental rights to their private and the Apple and, therefore, illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

They also prayed the Court that the Respondents‘ servants‘ arrest on 19/8/2024 without a warrant, their continued detention and denial of the Applicants‘ access to their lawyer and family members, and their refusal to charge the Applicant to a court of law since 19/8/20204 are flagrant violations of the Applicant‘s fundamental rights to liberty and are, therefore, illegal, unlawful, and unconstitutional.

They further prayed to the Court that their continued detention of the Applicants since 19/8/2025 and restraining their movement without the backing of law violates their fundamental rights to freedom of movement and is, therefore, illegal, unlawful, and unconstitutional.

The Applicants prayed the Court to enforce their fundamental rights to personal liberty, private and family life, suitable to the dignity of their human person, and proper to freedom of movement against the Respondents.

The Applicants plead with the Court to compel the Respondents to immediately and unconditionally release the Applicants from detention.

They asked the Court for a perpetual injunction restraining the Respondents, their servants, agents, and privies from further violating their fundamental human rights.

They requested the sum of N100,000,000.00 (One Hundred Milligan Naira) damages against the Respondents for their fundamental rights to personal liberty, privacy, the dignity of their human person and rights to freedom of movement by the Respondents.

Leadership

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com