Delta Students Emerge Champion At Prestigious World School Debate In Qatar

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 6TH URHOBOTODAY)-Students from Delta State, representing Nigeria, have emerged as world champions at the prestigious World School Debate Championship.

They defeated some of the best young debaters from around the globe at the event held in Doha, Qatar.

They were crowned overall champions of the tournament after they advanced to the finals against teams from the State of Chicago, USA and Qatar.

The Delta team represented Nigeria after winning the national championship organised by the Presidential Schools Debate Nigeria, under the Presidency.

The Nigerian team, powered by brilliant minds from Delta State, comprised Wisdom Chukwuma of Government College, Ughelli; Otorvo Uyoyou of Alegbo Secondary School, Effurun; Abraham Honour of Okpaka Secondary School, Okpaka; Ekhamateh Splendour of Government Model Secondary School, Asaba and Alika Daniel of Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School, Kwale.

They secured a hard-fought 2:1 victory in the first round and went on to deliver a clean sweep with a 3:0 win in the final round and the combined 5:1 aggregate score.

Their victory has been widely celebrated across the country, particularly in Delta State, where education continues to receive strategic support under Governor Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda.

Education stakeholders and members of the public have hailed the students’ feat as an inspiration to young Nigerians and a strong affirmation of the importance of continued investment in education, critical thinking and youth empowerment.

The Delta team’s success on the world stage has not only lifted national pride, but also cemented the state’s standing as a hub of academic and intellectual excellence

Before their departure for Doha, the team visited the state governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in Asaba.

During the visit, the governor offered words of encouragement and prayers, expressing confidence in their ability to make the state and the nation proud.

Leadership

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com