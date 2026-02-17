Delta State Police To Strengthen Traffic Enforcement, Offenders To Face Mobile Court

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command wishes to notify the public that it will intensify enforcement of traffic laws and other related revenue offences across the State, with immediate effect.

This follows official confirmation from the Delta State Judiciary, through the Office of the Chief Registrar of the High Court of Justice, Delta State, on behalf of the Hon. Chief Judge, Hon. Justice T.O. Diai, that designated Mobile Courts are operational across various jurisdictions in the State. These courts are empowered to summarily try traffic offenders and other violators in accordance with extant laws.

Consequently, the Command will strengthen surveillance, patrol, and enforcement operations across major roads and urban centres including Asaba, Warri, Effurun, Sapele, Ughelli, Agbor, and other locations within the State. Offences such as reckless driving, driving against traffic, use of unauthorized number plates, driving without registration numbers, unauthorized use of sirens and revolving lights, obstruction, and other traffic violations will attract immediate arrest and prosecution before the Mobile Courts.

Members of the public are strongly advised to desist from violating traffic regulations and other laws, as the Command will not tolerate impunity. There will be zero tolerance for traffic indiscipline, obstruction of law enforcement officers, or attempts to evade lawful arrest.

The Command reiterates that these measures are not punitive but are aimed at restoring order, improving road safety, protecting lives and property, and ensuring compliance with the law.

Law-abiding residents have nothing to fear. However, violators should be prepared to face the full weight of the law.

The Delta State Police Command under the leadership of CP Aina Adesola remains resolute in its commitment to public safety and the rule of law.

