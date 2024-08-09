Delta State Marine School Student Drowns At Forcados River

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A yet-to-be A yet-to-be identified student of the School of Marine Technology, Burutu in Delta State, has reportedly drowned at the Forcados River in the State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident occurred Tuesday, while the body was recovered on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the State Police command spokesperson, Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters on Friday, noting that investigation as ongoing.

“Yes the incident is confirmed, we are investigating it,” he said

Saharareporters

