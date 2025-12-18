Delta State Govt  Approves N42bn For Roads, Erosion Control,  Energy Projects

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Executive Council (EXCO) has approved projects worth over N42 billion for road infrastructure, erosion and flood control, and the expansion of electricity supply across the state.

Briefing journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said the approvals were in line with the administration’s resolve to accelerate development and improve the quality of life of Deltans.

Aniagwu, who was flanked by the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr. Sunny Ekedayen, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Projects and Policies, Olisa Ifeajika and the Executive Assistant on New Media, Mr. Felix Ofou, explained that the approvals covered critical road infrastructure, erosion control measures and the extension of energy supply, particularly in the Udu area, to boost industrial and domestic power needs.

According to him, EXCO approved major works on the Old Lagos–Asaba Road, including the reconstruction of Phase Two covering the Obior to Ubulu-Uku axis in Aniocha North and Aniocha South Local Government Areas, as well as the Ute-Ogbeje to Ebuenor and Ani-Nwachokor routes in Ika North East.

He disclosed that some of the projects had their costs reviewed upward due to changes in market prices and earlier delays caused by weather and funding challenges.

“The Council also approved the upward review of the Ute-Ogbeje to Otolokpo road, and approved the construction of the Etua-Etiti and Etua-Oliogo internal roads in Ndokwa West, to enable contractors mobilise fully and complete the projects,” Aniagwu said.

He added that the construction of erosion control measures around the Asaba International Airport was approved to protect the surrounding infrastructure from flooding, while flood control works would also be extended along Dennis Osadebay Way from the traffic light to Abraka Road, an area badly affected by erosion and floodwaters.

Other approvals, he said, included the completion of internal roads in Otorho-Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area, the construction of Imohwe Street in Ughelli.

On energy, Aniagwu disclosed that EXCO approved the replacement of a broken-down 15MVA power transformer and the installation of new 300KVA transformers, alongside the rehabilitation of substations and ancillary equipment, to improve electricity supply in Udu and adjoining communities.

“These interventions are deliberate efforts by the Oborevwori administration to boost energy supply, support economic activities and improve living conditions in our communities,” he said.

The commissioner also informed journalists that the governor had signed the N1.7 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, noting that over 70 per cent of the budget was dedicated to capital expenditure, with strong emphasis on infrastructure development.

He assured that despite the approaching election season, the administration would continue to “double down on development,” stressing that all due procurement processes would be followed before the award and execution of projects.

Aniagwu expressed confidence that the approved projects would significantly advance Delta State’s developmental trajectory, adding that the government remained appreciative of the support it had received from residents and stakeholders across the state.

