Delta State Governor Condoles Arenyeka Family Over Matriarch’s Passing At 91

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LAGOS APRIL 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, over the passing of their matriarch, Mrs. Felicia Oritselumewor Arenyeka.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the governor described the late Mrs. Arenyeka’s death as a great loss not only to her immediate family but also to the wider community that benefited from her exemplary life.

Mrs. Arenyeka, who passed on April 24, 2026, at the age of 91, lived a life defined by strength, wisdom, compassion, and unwavering dedication to family and service.

Governor Oborevwori commiserated with Chief Solomon Arenyeka, Barrister Victor Arenyeka, Director of Legal Services at the Niger Delta Development Commission and other members of the family, urging them to take solace in the fulfilled and impactful life their mother lived.

He noted that the late matriarch’s longevity and contributions to her family and society were worthy of celebration, even as he prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul.

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