Delta Speaker, Monarch Hail Jaro Egbo Move To Build New Ultra Modern Secretarial In Ughelli LGA

By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Speaker of the House of Assembly, RT Hon Emomotimi Guwor has expressed delight at the move of Ughelli North local government Chairman, Chief (Barr.) Jaro Egbo to build an ultra modern secretariat in Ughelli, Delta State.

Guwor ably represented by the Deputy Speaker, RT Hon (Barr.) Arthur Akpowowo expressed delight at the foundation of the gigantic project.

The speaker who commended the Ughelli North council boss for the vision equally expressed optimism at the delivery of the project in set time, stressing that the administration of Barr Jaro Egbo would potentially yield great dividends of democracy through the M.O.R.E.agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

On his part, Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Dr Wilson Ojakovo l, Oharisi 111 hailed the executive chairman of the council for initiating such a befitting project noting that it was long overdue. He added that it’s completion and subsequent use would enhance capacity building in the local government in particular and Delta state in general.

Hon Barr Jaro Egbo, the Executive Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government said the building of an ultra modern Secretariat was imperative to reflect the administrative role Ughelli area had played in the old Midwest region.

The Ughelli North council boss said this on the occasion of the ground breaking ceremony of a brand new secretariat for the local government on Monday 27, January, 2025. A ceremony which attracted the who is who in the area.

In his address, he took a historic analysis of the role Ughell had played as a rallying administrative centre for multi-ethnic nationalities, adding that, the current Secretariat lack the modern facilities to properly address the challenges of the contemporary governance.

“This is a journey that began over ninety years ago. At a time, this council was in charge of the whole of Delta central, part of Delta North, Kwale division, the whole of Isokoland, Burutu and Bomadi were also under this council.

“This is why we believe that the facility here, should have something better to show that we are the oldest council around.

“The secretariat we are building today is not just a modern one but a symbol to show that this was the administrative headquarters of the old Eastern Division and capital of the Delta central senatorial District,” he disclosed.

Barr Jaro Egbo also highlighted that the project would provide job and contract opportunities for individuals besides providing a better working atmosphere for the council workers.

Among those who graced the occasion were: Hon Mrs Meg Atonor, vice chairman; Hon Onoriode Agofure, commissioner for Transport; HRM Oghenevwogaga Ebelle, Okorefe 1, Ovie of Agharha kingdom; Fmr Ughelli North SLG, Dr Chris Oharisi; HRM Onajite Igere, the Ovie of Ogor kingdom, foremost Ughelli kingdom chief, Olorogun Pbriks Uloho, Ughelli North PDP chairman, Comr Lucky Ofomukoro and the Chief of staff to the chairman. Olorogun Elvis Oharisi among others.

