Delta Speaker Confers Prestigious Award Of Excellence On MD Of Tantita Security Kestin Pondi

LAGOS DECEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor has conferred the prestigious Award of Excellence on High Chief Kestin Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Limited

The award which was conferred on him on behalf of the Kurutie community highlighted High Chief Pondi’s exemplary dedication to advancing human and community welfare.

High Chief Kestin Pondi is celebrated for his outstanding contributions to humanity and community development with an Award of Excellence presented during the grand finale of the Kurutie Annual Amafinide Uge Festival.

Presenting the award, Rt. Hon. Guwor praised High Chief Pondi’s commitment, describing him as a symbol of selfless service whose initiatives have significantly impacted the Kurutie community and its surroundings.

The Amafinide Uge Festival, a vibrant cultural event showcasing Kurutie’s heritage, provided a fitting platform to acknowledge High Chief Pondi and other distinguished individuals for their efforts in improving lives and driving development.

The recognition was warmly received with applause from the audience, solidifying High Chief Pondi’s reputation as a visionary leader whose philanthropic actions continue to inspire positive change across communities.

