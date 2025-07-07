Delta: Six Die, Three Missing After Naval Gunboat Capsizes In Escravos

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Six persons, including a naval commander (name withheld) two youth corps members (name withheld) performing their primary assignment at NNS Delta, Warri Naval Base, were confirmed dead after the rescue operation.

Also dead were the civilian driver and two naval personnel.

Two naval personnel and a youth corps member also performing her primary assignment at the naval formation were declared missing.

LEADERSHIP Sunday learnt that six other survivors of the disaster were receiving medical attention at the medical facility of the American energy giant, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), in Escravos at press time yesterday.

The naval gunboat was heading for a formation of the Navy in the neighbourhood before the incident occurred.

An unsigned internal memo issued by the authorities of the Navy’s Forward Operation Base in Escravos yesterday night said the gunboat was conveying nine naval personnel and six civilians.

The titled, “Fob Escravos Special Sitrep As At 032330 Jul. 25” read; “At about 1945, NNS Delta Epenal gunboat (de 24) capsized at POS Lat 05° 36.408’n Long 005° 11.982? e in front of Chevron Nigeria Limited (cnl).

“The gunboat was conveying 15 people comprising 9 personnel and 6 civilians from FOB Escravos to their hotel accommodation in Arunton community before the incident occurred.

“The swift intervention of the search and rescue team made the team recovered seven personnel and five civilians while two personnel and one civilian are still missing.

“The rescued people were rushed to CNL clinic for first aid treatment, on arrival, three personnel and three civilians were confirmed dead by the chief medical officer on duty.”

“However, search is still ongoing for three missing persons.”

