Delta Residents Shun #October1Fearless Protest Amid Heavy Military Presence

LAGOS OCTOBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Delta State on Tuesday shunned the much-touted October 1 anti-government protest, as people were seen going about freely without any molestation.

However, military and police operatives were sighted at strategic locations in the two metropolitan cities of Warri and Effurun, apparently in their bid to ensure the security of lives and property.

PUNCH Online gathered that there was no incident of any protest whatsoever in any part of the twin cities as of the time of filing this report.

It will be recalled that thousands of Niger Delta ex-agitators had besieged Warri last Friday, where they declared their objection to any anti-government October 1 protests and also vowed to resist the proponents at all costs.

The repentant agitators, who spoke through their leaders at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Presidential Amnesty Programme, led by its Administrator, Dr Dennis Otuaro, called on the people of the Niger Delta region to “avoid protests before, during, or after October 1, as the proponents are self-serving.”

They expressed the hope that “the challenges of the Niger Delta region would be addressed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.”

A legal practitioner, Mr Emperor Joseph, representing the human rights community in the Niger Delta region, stated pointedly at that forum that “the leaders of the October 1 protest are faceless.”

“We in the Niger Delta are not supporting their call.”

