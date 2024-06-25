Delta: Residents Of Onichi-Ugbo  Community Cry Out Over Dilapidated State Of Their  Roads

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Onicha-Ugbo community in Aniocha north local government area of Delta State have lamented the dilapidated state of their major roads.

Apart from being a major road connecting Onicha Ugbo and Issele Uku, the area begins from the local government headquarters in Issele-Uku and connects the home place of Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents Delta North senatorial district.

The bad spot opposite Gbonoza Primary School, Onicha-Ugbo, has remained unfixed for over two years now, leading to almost total dilapidation, making it impassable for vehicles, motorcycles, and trucks.

The agrarian community has called on the Delta State government and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for urgent intervention since the local council authorities were said to have done nothing to salvage the situation at the early stage of its deterioration.

One of the town’s residents, Ohia Emmanuel Chukwunweike, said, “With the way it is, our parents may find it difficult to go to their farms and Issele Uku market.

“We are calling on the NDDC, state government and all stakeholders to reconstruct the road with a proper drainage system urgently, let our people feel the dividend of democracy.”

Another resident and a grassroots politician, Hon. Francis Osedume said: “It is disheartening that both students and local farmers cannot access their schools and farms respectively due to the unfortunate nature of this road.”

Joyce Iwelumo said, “This is a plea as an indigene of Onicha-Ugbo, I’m pleading that our political representatives and the government of our dear state should please come to our aid in fixing the road.”

Chidi Ogwugwua, a concerned indigene of the town, said: “The sight alone poses a danger, and it will be difficult for the commuters who ply this road daily to trace their parts without endangering their lives.”

