Delta: Protesting Women Oppose Alleged Imposition Of Caretaker Committee On Otovwodo Garage

Share This





















Dozens of women from Otovwodo community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State staged a peaceful protest on Tuesday, opposing the imposition of a caretaker committee on the Otovwodo Motor Park and calling on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to intervene.

Chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards with messages like “We want peace in Otovwodo” and “Arhiyor don’t instigate crisis for us,” the protesters expressed frustration over the alleged interference of the State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Comrade Francis Arhiyor.

Addressing the press during the protest, Community President Mr. Ovigvwe Ugbarugba condemned the move, calling it politically driven and destabilizing.

“There was a leadership issue at the motor park, and we approached the council chairman, Hon. Olorogun Jaro Egbo, for dialogue. After hearing both sides, the community resolved to maintain the existing leadership headed by Mr. Gospel Oharisi. This was formally communicated to the council,” Ugbarugba said.

He accused the council chairman of double standards, alleging that Egbo initially supported the community’s decision but later reversed course by appointing a caretaker committee.

“We have letters addressed to Comrade Arhiyor affirming our leadership, yet we were later informed through another letter that a caretaker committee had been constituted,” he stated.

Ugbarugba praised the presence of security personnel, including the Nigerian Army and Delta Pressure Sweep operatives, for maintaining peace at the protest venue.

“Our greatest concern is that this crisis could escalate if not handled properly. We have written to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government, emphasizing the volatile nature of Otovwodo junction,” he said.

He highlighted the community’s contributions to development, including the hiring of four graduate teachers for Otovwodo Grammar School at a cost of over ?3.5 million since February 2024.

“The current leadership should be allowed to continue. Since July 1st, there has been peace. This imposed caretaker committee is disrupting that,” Ugbarugba stressed.

Otovwodo Youth Affairs Treasurer, Ovie Oruma, echoed the call for local representation and condemned the appointment of outsiders to manage the motor park.

“This park links many routes. If a caretaker committee must be set up, it should be led by someone from our community, not a stranger,” Oruma said. “The council chairman and governor themselves come from communities—would they accept such in their own hometowns?”

Speaking on behalf of the protesting women, Princess Owin Oboeruomo appealed for peace. “We are peaceful people. We don’t want anyone to bring conflict to us,” she said.

Another protester, Mrs. Betty Omotekoro, added, “The community’s decision should be respected in the interest of peace. We don’t want imposition.”

When contacted, the council chairman, Hon. Jaro Egbo, declined to comment, stating only that “The security council will meet and take a position.”

Vanguard

For media advert, placement of publications, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com