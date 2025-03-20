Delta: Protesting Ogwasi-Uku Women Rain Curses On Kidnappers, Armed Robbers

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-For the second time, women in Ogwashi-Uku, located in the Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, have taken to the streets to curse the perpetrators of crime in their community.

Dressed in pure white attire, over 100 women conducted a peaceful march on major roads last week, invoking the spirit of the land to seek justice against those who have caused sleepless nights for residents and inflicted pain on numerous families.

The community was not previously known for such a rise in criminal activity.

In response to the recent surge in kidnappings and robberies in Ogwashi-Uku, the state police command deployed tactical teams, including operatives from Dragon Patrol, Eagle-Net, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), and the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad (SAKCCS), to help address the situation.

On Tuesday, the women, led by Edith Rafua, the representative of the Omu of Ogwashi-Uku, once again took to the streets to express their anger over the increasing incidents of kidnapping.

They decided to unite in order to lay curses on the wrongdoers, hoping to restore peace to the area.

According to them, kidnapping, robbery and cultism was not part of the Community from cradle, hence the need to curse the criminals and their collaborators not to know peace until they move out of the area.

They noted that the community is gradually becoming empty because according to them many people have packed out for safety, because of criminals.

While praying God to continue to protect the residents of the community, the women also asked God to expose the criminals .

They lauded the state government for sending some security agents to the area appealing to the security agents to perform their duties without fear or favour.

