Delta Police Repel Ambush In East-West Road, Neutralise Six Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Arms

LAGOS JULY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police in Delta have nutrialised six suspected kidnappers and armed robbers following a failed ambush on operatives of the Command’s Special Assignment Team.

Zagazola gathered that the incident occurred at about 8:35 p.m. on July 8 along the Patani–Ughelli Expressway, near the Unenurhe axis, while the team was escorting six suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping and armed robbery.

The sources said that suspects were being transported from an arms recovery mission when the team came under heavy gunfire from unidentified hoodlums, in what appeared to be an attempt to rescue the detainees.

The suspects, earlier arrested in Ebrumede area of Warri on July 6, were identified as Solomon Danisco alias Piccolo, Nelson Jacob, Oruma Saturday, Whiskey Rufus alias Asawana a notorious criminal from Ewu community on the command’s watchlist Olise Jude, and Precious Urhobowin.

Police had earlier recovered two locally made guns and 12 live cartridges from the first three suspects, and another two firearms with nine cartridges from the remaining trio.

During the exchange of gunfire, all six suspects sustained gunshot wounds inflicted by the assailants’ attack and were rushed to the General Hospital in Ughelli, where they were later confirmed dead by the attending physician.

Preliminary investigations link the suspects to a criminal syndicate responsible for high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies in Ughelli and surrounding communities.

Notably, the group is suspected to have masterminded the abduction of pharmacist Marrha Mudiaga Ese on June 9, who was released on June 24, and the attempted kidnap of one Benson Isigna in April 2025, during which his Toyota Corolla was stolen at Iyede community.

The corpses have been deposited at the General Hospital morgue in Ughelli, while further investigation is ongoing.

Zagazola

