Delta Police Recover N4m Ransom From Kidnappers Who Used Fake Wooden Gun To Abduct A Lady

LAGOS MAY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Four kidnappers abducted a woman using a fake wooden gun and collected ?4 million as ransom after holding her captive for four days.

This was revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) via the official handle of @Brightgoldenboy, spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested during a stop-and-search operation where officers discovered a large sum of money in their possession.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to kidnapping a woman and using a wooden gun to threaten her.

The police confirmed that the woman was abducted, held for four days, and released after her family paid ?4 million. She later appeared in the video to confirm the incident.

The police further revealed that part of the ransom—?3 million—was recovered during the operation, and investigation is ongoing.

