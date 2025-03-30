Delta Police React To Death Of 24-Year-Old Upcoming Artist In Their Custody

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police command has reacted to death of 24-year-old upcoming artist Paul Obukohwo in their custody.

The deceased was said to have earlier been arrested and tortured by the men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Delta State Police Command, Asaba.

Sources told newsmen that one Prosper Odili, aged 19 years, was arrested randomly by operatives of RRS, on Wednesday along the Redeemed road Okpanam road, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state at about 8:00am. He was taken to his house for a search after which he was taken to the cell at the police headquarters, Asaba.

A source privy to the case narrated thus; “Prosper Odili was actually walking in company of a friend on Wednesday morning around 8am when men of the RRS, former SARS from police headquarters in Asaba, along the Redeemed road, Okpanam accosted and arrested them unjustly without committing any crime. The police then took the two men back to their houses for a search and after the search, nothing incriminating was found and at that point the police released one of the boys and took Prosper away and put him in the cell at the police headquarters.

“And that very day at about 5pm, the deceased Paul Obukowho went to the RRS office at the state Police command to find out what happened to warrant the arrest of his friend, Prosper and possibly find a way to bail him.

“But shockingly, as Paul got there, he was detained, handcuffed on both hands and legs and was thrown into the cell with severe torture. On Thursday night, Paul collapsed in the cell and was rushed to the police clinic, resulting from the wounds from the torture, the clinic could not handle his situation, he was referred to Specialist Hospital Asaba.

“Finally, he was referred to the Federal Medical Center, FMC Asaba, but, unfortunately for Paul, he couldn’t survive the pains and wounds from the police torture in the cell, he died. Paul died in the early hours of Saturday, at about 4:00am at the FMC, Asaba. And immediately, Paul died the men of the RRS who brought him to the hospital took to their heels and ran away from the hospital premises. ”

As at the time of this report, Paul’s corpse was still lying on the floor at the FMC Asaba, with relatives and friends surrounding it, lamenting and calling for justice.

Responding to the report in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday, the police said,

“On the 26th of March 2025, at about 1545 hours, operatives of the command’s Rapid response squad raided a black spot along Okpanam road and arrested one Prosper Odili ‘m’ aged 24yrs with military camouflage while others took to their heels. The deceased, Paul Obukohwo, who obstructed the Police from arresting his brother and damaged the Patrol vehicle in the process, was later arrested. While Paul Obukohwo was in custody, he fell sick and was taken to Police Hospital Asaba where he was diagnosed with hypoglycaemia (Low sugar). Due to the severity of his condition, he was referred to Asaba Specialist Hospital and later referred to Federal Medical Centre Asaba, where he died while receiving treatment. “The Command is not oblivious to the fact that there are complaints emanating from social media and the brother of the deceased alleging that the Police tortured him while he was in custody. For this reason and to avoid doubt, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police State Criminal Investigation Department to carry out a thorough investigation. The command, therefore, calls on members of his family to come to the headquarters for commencement of the investigation “The CP, while condoling with the family of the deceased, assures them that no stone will be left unturned and that if the operatives are found culpable, they will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

