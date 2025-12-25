Delta Police Raid Cultists Den During Initiation Of New Members, Arrest 13, Recover Arms, Ammunition

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has recorded a breakthrough in its sustained fight against cultism and violent crime with the arrest of thirteen (13) suspected members of a notorious cult group and the recovery of firearms, vehicles, and other dangerous items during a tactical operation at Ekraka Community Forest, Kokori, Ethiope East Local Government Area.

Following credible intelligence received on 20th December 2025 that suspected members of the Aiye Confraternity, also known as Black Axe, were planning an initiation ceremony within the forest, the commander Quick Response Squad (QRS), SP Collins Achem, swiftly activated operational assets to forestall the criminal gathering. At about 2300hrs, the QRS Commander led a team of highly trained operatives to the identified location. On sighting the patrol team, the suspects engaged the operatives in a gun duel. The operatives responded with professionalism and tactical superiority, leading to the arrest of thirteen (13) suspects, while several others fled deeper into the forest.

A search of the area resulted in the recovery of the following exhibits: two (2) automatic pump-action guns, one (1) double-barrel cut-to-size gun, one (1) single-barrel cut-to-size gun, one (1) battle axe, aprons bearing “NBM” insignia, razor blades cut into pieces, several mobile phones, charms, and suspected hard drugs.

In addition, seven (7) vehicles believed to be owned and used by members of the cult group were recovered and towed to the QRS Base in Warri. The suspects are currently in custody, while investigations have commenced to establish their individual roles, dismantle the network, and track down other fleeing members of the syndicate.

The Delta State Police Command maintains zero tolerance for cultism and violent crime while calling on parents, schools, community and faith leaders, and youths to see the fight against cultism as a shared duty, driven by guidance, positive role models, and timely reporting. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and to continue supporting the Police with credible information as efforts to keep Delta State safe continue.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com