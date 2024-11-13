Delta Police PRO  Hails Ughelli North LGA Boss  For Clearing Criminal’s Den  In Uvwianmuge

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe has reacted to the post by a local government area in the state showing the chairman of the council supervising the clearing of what was described as a den of kidnappers in the local government area.

Edafe reacted on his X handle after the post by the Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state where the council chairman, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, ordered the clearance of the forest said to be a kidnappers’ den.

In the photos posted by the local government area, a bulldozer was seen clearing an expanse of land along the Uvwiamuge-Agbarho Road which was described as “a hub for kidnapping.”

The chairman of the local government was also seen with other officials supervising the clearance operation which the council described as ongoing.

The local government wrote: “Ughelli North Council Chairman, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, takes bold action against crime. Massive clearing operation underway along Uvwiamuge-Agbarho Road that has been a hub for kidnapping.”

Responding, Edafe commended the initiative and wrote: “A very good proactive policing strategy. Thanks, chairman of the Ughelli North Local Government Area.”

The state police command has launched a crackdown on the activities of kidnappers and other criminals in many parts of the state, arresting many of them and charging them to courts.

