Delta: Police DPO Killed, Another Injured In Ambush During Kidnap Rescue Mission

LAGOS OCTOBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) has been killed in an early morning ambush, while another DPO is fighting for his life in an undisclosed hospital following a rescue mission in Delta State.

This tragic incident was reported by Delta Human Rights Activist, Comrade Israel Joe, in a Facebook post.

He wrote: “A devastating blow to the Delta State Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

The new DPO of Agbarho, who resumed just two days ago, along with the DPO of Orerokpe, CSP Paul, and their team, were ambushed at about 1:00 am while on a kidnap rescue operation near Agbarho Rail Station.

“There was an exchange of gunfire, resulting in the death of the new DPO. The Orerokpe DPO was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently fighting for his life.

“I am deeply pained by this news. Just yesterday, I had a conversation with the DPO about the conduct of his officers, and he swiftly addressed the issue, cautioning his men against any misconduct under his watch. This loss is heartbreaking, as I can personally attest to the integrity of these officers.

“I extend my condolences to the Nigeria Police Force, the Delta State Command, and the family and friends of the officer who gave his life in the line of duty. None of these criminals should be spared.”

Efforts to reach the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, for a comment were unsuccessful at the time of this report.

