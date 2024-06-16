Delta Police Declare Manhunt For Man Who Allegedly Killed His Six-Year-Old Daughter

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi has ordered for manhunt for one Mr Sankey Ovemureye who allegedly killed his six-year-old daughter Abigail Stanley.

Report from Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe disclosed that the police has recovered the corpse of the child whose head was allegedly smashed several times on the wall before he gave up the ghost.

According to Bright Edafe, “The Command is aware of the gruesome murder of one Abigail Stanley ‘f’ aged 6 years, allegedly by the father one Mr. Sankey Ovemureye. The sad and painful incident which occurred on 15/6/2024 was reported by the brother to the fleeing suspect.

“The DPO on receipt of the complaint detailed operatives who went to the scene at Uviama New Layout, Agbarho Ughelli North LGA, and recovered the corpse of the little child whose head was smashed several times on the wall. The corpse was recovered and deposited at the mortuary. The father who is the principal suspect is currently at large.”

The Commissioner of Police CP Olufemi Abaniwonda saddened by this barbaric act, has ordered a serious manhunt for the fleeing suspect and assures members of the public that the suspect will be arrested and justice will be served.

He urged anyone with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to call the control room number on 0803684974 or report at the nearest police station.

