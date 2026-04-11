Delta Police Declare Manhunt For Abductors Of Sapele Council Boss

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LAGOS APRIL 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has declared manhunt for the abductors of the Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Bright Abeke.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, while conducting a comprehensive operational visit to Sapele following the abduction of the Local Government Chairman, reinforcing the Command’s determination to secure his safe and unharmed release.

The CP disclosed that the command, in synergy with other security agencies, has deployed adequate resources and is working on credible information to track down the perpetrators and rescue the victim unhurt.

He urged residents of Sapele and the wider Delta State community to remain vigilant and cooperate with police by providing credible and timely information. He stressed that public support remains vital to the success of ongoing operations.

The visit formed part of a coordinated response to the incident, with the CP personally assessing critical locations connected to the crime. He inspected Debro Fred Guest House, where the abduction occurred, to obtain first-hand situational clarity. He also visited Ogorode Waterside, where the vehicle reportedly used in the operation was recovered, providing further direction for intelligence exploitation and forensic follow-up.

In a solemn engagement, the CP visited the wife of the abducted LGA Chairman, conveying empathy and assuring the family that the command is doing everything necessary to ensure his safe return. He also visited the hospitals where some of the injured victims during the attack were receiving treatment.

Recall that gunmen abducted the Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Bright Abeke, in an attack that sparked panic in the community.

Report revealed that the incident occurred less than 24 hours after suspected gunmen reportedly issued threats of violence in the area, raising concerns over growing insecurity.

Eyewitnesses said the council chairman was abducted at about 7pm on Friday at a hotel along Owumi Road in Sapele, as the attackers fired gunshots.

The assailants, said to be about 15 in number, reportedly stormed the premises in a Range Rover SUV and two other vehicles, shooting sporadically to disperse residents and guests.

They were said to have gone straight for their target before forcefully taking him to an unknown destination.

A member of a local vigilante group, identified simply as Ufuoma, was reportedly shot during the attack and rushed to a nearby hospital.

His condition could not be confirmed as of press time.

Meanwhile, security operatives have cordoned off major entry and exit points in Sapele as efforts intensify to rescue the abducted chairman.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident to our correspondent, saying the command had commenced operations to secure the victim’s release.

“Confirmed. The CP has ordered that the command’s special anti-kidnapping unit deploy their arsenals to ensure that he is rescued unhurt and the suspects arrested,” he said in a WhatsApp message.

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