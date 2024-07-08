Delta Police Crack Down On Kidnappers In Ughelli, Kill One, Arrest Three Suspects

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-CP Abaniwona Olufemi on resumption of duty as the 22nd commissioner of Police Delta State reacted to the incessant kidnapping in Ughelli axis, which necessitated the change in the security architecture in Ughelli, and deployed a new divisional Police officer to Ugheli Division. The CP also directed the deployment of a special operations team to Ughelli led by ASP Julius Robisnson with a clear mandate to flush out kidnapers in the area.

This proactive measure taken by the CP has been paying off and is still paying off as the special team has again cracked down on a gang of four suspected kidnappers in Ughelli.

Acting on credible intelligence gathered over a period and an in-dept technical intelligence related to the kidnapping of one male victim (name withheld) kidnapped on 17th May 2024 at his resident in Adjakota area in Ughelli South LGA of Delta State and later murdered by the kidnappers, the operatives on special assignment led by ASP Julius Robinson cracked down on the deadly kidnapping syndicate responsible for the act and arrested one Ismaila Umaru 28yrs ‘m’ of Kekura Village In Awe LGA of Nasarawa State but resident at Oghara town by Power Line, Delta State.

The arrested suspect led operatives to the arrest of two other gang members of the gang namely Chede Mohammed ‘m’ 18yrs a native of Nasarawa State but resident of Agwara in Ughelli South LGA of Delta State and Mohammadu Sani ‘m’ 26yrs a native of Banbiru area of Abuja but resident at Upper Agbarho Area of Ughelli North.

Acting on their confession the operative stormed the bush by Oviri-Ogor in Ughelli South LGA of Delta State where the operatives encountered an attack from other gang members where one of the suspect hiding in the bush sustained serious gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment. One AK 49 rifle recovered in the hideout and investigation is ongoing.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe confirmed the killing of one of the suspects and arrest of three others.

