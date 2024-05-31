Delta Police Burst Kidnappers’ Den In Urhobo Community Forest, Recover Cache Of Arms, Ammunition

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has again recorded another major achievements in the fight against crime and criminality in Urhobo community of Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area and its environs.

Responding to intelligent report from a concerned vigilante member in Agbarho(name withheld) on the hideout of some suspected kidnappers who have been terrorizing Ughelli, Agbarho, Warri, Sapele and environs in the bush at Uwurghelli village by the rail tracks the police went on their trail.

Consequently, the DPO Agbarho Division CSP Josephine Ekebuike swiftly detailed and led Police operatives to the bush, cordoned off the entire area and carried out an intensive search during which sack bags were sighted hidden in the bush and upon search of the sack bags, three AK-49 rifles, two AK-47 Rifles and Two Hundred and Seven rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe who confirmed the recovery to Urhobotoday said the Command has launched a serious manhunt for the fleeing suspected kidnappers.

Meanwhile, Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Abaniwonda Olufemi has commended the DPO and men of Agbarho Police Station for their prompt response to the credible information received and he has also advised members of the public to continue to trust and partner with the Police.

He reiterated that police-community partnership is the best for optimal results, noting that the command is willing and ready to act promptly on credible information received to nip crime in the bud.

The CP also warned residents to shun all forms of unlawful activities, noting that the command under his watch will not leave any stone unturned in fishing out criminal elements from wherever they are hibernating and ensure that they are brought to justice.

He advised that for distress, complaints or information, members of the public can reach the command on the Control room number on 08036684974 or report to the nearest Police Station

