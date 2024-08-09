Delta Police Boss Urges Nigerians To Treat Those With Ill-Gotten Wealth As Criminals

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Commissioner of Police in Delta State, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda has called for the arrest of people flaunting unexplainable wealth and to treat them as common criminals.

He made the call through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe while speaking as a special guest on a radio program in the state.

He said insecurity in Nigeria will be drastically reduced if those involved are avoided by members of society and are reported to law enforcement agencies for arrest and prosecution.

Abaniwonda decried the new trend wherein some parents and unpatriotic citizens celebrate and endorse the social status of criminal elements flaunting unexplainable wealth.

According to him, this was and still is one of the major reasons why crime and insecurity are consistently on the rise in Nigeria, and in underdeveloped and developing countries of the world.

He disclosed that advance fee fraud, looting of public funds, and kidnapping for ransom, among other forms of criminality, are responsible for high cases of insecurity, occasioned by the increasing urge by young people to “make money” through dubious and life-threatening ways and means.

The CP said the state police command will continue to ensure the protection of life and property across the three senatorial districts, adding that in recent times the command recovered several arms and ammunition which included; AK 47 and AK 49 rifles from criminal gangs operating in different parts of the state.

He assured that Delta State will continue to enjoy a good measure of peace and security while urging insecurity alarmists on social media platforms to always back their allegations with verifiable information and data where available to assist the police and other sister security agencies to do their job better and in real-time.

“Crime fighting is a joint responsibility of law enforcement agencies and the citizens through credible information gathering and sharing, genuine crime alerts, arrest and prosecution of criminal elements among us.

“One of the reasons for the high rate of criminality and insecurity is the new trend wherein some parents and unpatriotic citizens endorse and celebrate ill-gotten wealth or unexplainable riches flaunted by criminal elements,” he said.

