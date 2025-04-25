Delta Police Boss Honours Policewoman Warri Market Women Celebrated Her Birthday (SEE PHOTOS)

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Commission CP Olufemi Abarowonda has presented commendation letter to the widely celebrated W/CPL Nwokolo Mercy for her exemplary and professional conduct while discharging her duties as a traffic officer in Warri.

The CP recounted that on her birthday which was on 16th of April 2025, while she was on traffic duty at Warri Main Market at Robert junction, traders and well wishers in the market surprised and celebrated her on her birthday due to her dedication and love she shows to the public while discharging her duties.

The CP said that the force is proud of her and happy that she has brought commendation to the command and the Nigeria Police Force. To return the favor, she is being presented with the Commissioner of Police Commendation Letter.

Commissioner of Police Delta State, to the surprise of senior officers of the command, presented commendation certificates to sixteen (16) officers of the command in recognition of their unwavering dedication, exceptional performance, and outstanding services in the discharge of their duties.

The CP equally honoured other officers that has performed excellent while executing their duties. Top on the list was ASP Julius Robinson who is the Commander CP-Special Assignment Team of Delta State Command. ASP Julius Robinson and his team were posted and deployed to Ughelli in the month of April 2024 by the Commissioner of Police Delta state with a mandate to bring to a halt the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers in Ughellli, Warri, Sapele, Oghara and other parts of the state.

Upon that deployment, the Commissioner of Police stated that the team led by ASP Julius Robinson has so far brought calm to these areas and the entire state in general. Operatives of CP Special assignment team has in the last one year single handedly recorded the following achievements;

Recovery of twenty-four (24) AK-47 rifles Recovery of Four (4) K2/G3 rifles Recovery of Twenty-one (21) pump action guns Recovery of fifteen (15) suspected stolen vehicles Recovered thirty-two (32) pump action guns Recovery of Five hundred and sixty (560) rounds of ammunition and cartridges

The commissioner of Police noted that the commitment shown by these officers is worthy of emulated and are deserving of the commendation given to them. Other operative of CP-SAT presented with commendation letter includes Inspr Joel Osunniran, Inspr Ofumana Samson, Inspr Paul Mamman, CPL Layefa God’sgrace and W/PC Isanmi Naomi among others.

ASP Robinson Julius on behalf of other beneficiaries thanked the Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun PhD, NPM for providing all that is necessary to combact crime in the State, he also appreciated the Commissioner of Police CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, Area commanders, DPOs and other officers for creating a condusive working environment for them to thrive. He concluded by saying that they won’t relent because they are fully aware that “the reward for hard work is more work”

