Delta Police Arrest Suspected Kidnapper With Cache Of Arms, Ammunition, Army Uniform(PHOTOS)

LAGOS FEBRUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of Delta State Police command has arrested a suspected kidnapper and armed robbers identified SIMPLY as Emeka.

Emeka who the police alleged has been terrorisng Abraka and Umutu area OF Delta State was arrested with a fabricated Semi-Automatic Beretta Pistol with four (4) rounds of live ammunition, four locally made cut-to-size guns, thirteen (13) rounds of live cartridges, and a pair of military uniforms concealed in a black polythene.

Delta State Police Public Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe in a statement made available to Urhobotoday revealed that, “Acting on an intelligence-led investigation carried out on the arrest of some suspected kidnappers on 30/01/25 who have been terrorizing Abraka/Obiaruku/Umutu, operatives of the CP Special Assignment team (CP-SAT) led by ASP Julius Robinson made a significant achievement when they stormed the hideout on the 02/02/25 and busted the house of the fleeing gang leader named Emeka ‘m’ surname unknown at about 1635hrs, located at Evwokenren layout off Ughelli road Agbarho in Ughelli North LGA Delta State.

During the raid, a fabricated Semi-Automatic Beretta Pistol with four (4) rounds of live ammunition, four locally made cut-to-size guns, thirteen (13) rounds of live cartridges, and a pair of military uniforms concealed in a black polythene bag were recovered. The suspect is in custody and a manhunt to arrest other members of his gang is ongoing.”

Further more, Edafe disclosed that on 19/2/2025 at about 1600hrs, operatives of Safer 025 of Safer highway patrol while on stop and search duty along Benin/Agbor road conducting stop and search on a commercial vehicle along Agbor/Benin express road arrested three suspects in possession of three locally made long guns, and charms.

“The suspects namely, Buhari Bala ‘m’ aged 28yrs, Habibu Sale ‘m’ aged 25yrs, Abdulwahab Musa ‘m’ aged 20yrs, and Taisu Bala ‘m’ aged 20yrs all male, suspects claimed they were coming from Zaria Kaduna State going to a bush before Benin called Igbogri community for hunting expedition. The suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

“In an earlier development, on the 17th of January 2025, acting on a tip-off, the DPO Agbarho Division CSP Pius Eredei mobilized and led operatives to the apartment of one Eriga Enyuche ‘m’ aged 40yrs, and upon search of his one-room apartment, one G-3 Rifle, one pump action gun was recovered hidden in the ceiling of the room. The investigation is ongoing.”

The Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Olufemi Abaniwonda has reiterated that the command under his watch will not relent in the fight against crime and criminality, noting that Delta state will remain hot for criminals.

He therefore urged members of the public to continue to make available useful, timely, and credible information to the Police by reporting to the nearest police station or by calling the command control room numbers: 08036684974, 08114895600 and 08025666914.

