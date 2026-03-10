Delta Police Arrest Notorious Cult Leader Linked To Murder In Ughelli

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In a series of intelligence-driven operations targeted at dismantling violent criminal networks across Delta State, operatives of the CP-Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) have recorded significant operational successes with the arrest of suspected cult leaders linked to a murder case in Ughelli and the recovery of firearms during a separate operation in Asaba.

Following ongoing investigations into a case of conspiracy, cultism, and murder connected to a cult-related killing that occurred on 15 January 2026 at the Iwhrekpokpo area of Ughelli Town, operatives of the CP-Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) led by ASP Julius Robinson, acting on credible intelligence at about 1130hrs on 6th March 2026 stormed a hotel in the Ekuigbo area of Ughelli Town, where the principal suspects were reported to be hiding.

The operation led to the arrest of Joshua Okpogona ‘m’ (30 years) of Okwarabe Community, identified as the current Ughelli leader of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity and the alleged mastermind behind the killing.

Also arrested was Raphael Omokerhe ‘m’ (37 years), popularly known as “Black Python,” identified as the immediate past leader of the same cult group.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest stressing that investigation is ongoing and efforts are being intensified to apprehend other fleeing suspects connected to the crime.

In another intelligence-driven operation aimed at dismantling criminal networks within the State capital, operatives of CP-SAT led by ASP Julius Robinson, at about 0435hrs on 8th March 2026, stormed a criminal hideout at Umunaji area by “Stop Abortion” Junction, Asaba, leading to the arrest Chukwudi Ekenna ‘m’ (22 years). A search conducted at the hideout led to the recovery of one fabricated Beretta pistol, two locally made cut-to-size guns, and ten live cartridges, believed to have been used for cult-related and armed robbery activities within Asaba and its environs. The suspect is currently in custody and has provided useful information that is aiding ongoing efforts to apprehend other members of the criminal network.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering determination to sustain the ongoing crackdown on cultism, violent crimes, and other criminal activities across the State. He further urged the public to continue supporting the Police with credible, timely information, noting that community cooperation remains critical to ensuring a safer Delta State.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com