Delta: Panic As Trucks Load Of Soldiers Besiege Urhobo Community Town Hall

LAGOS DECEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tension has risen in Okpare-Olomu town, located in the Olomu Kingdom of Ughelli South Local Government Area in Delta State, after Nigerian military personnel invaded the community with three Hilux vehicles.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday morning around 7:30am, has left residents on edge, with reports indicating that the soldiers took control of the community town hall by force. SaharaReporters learnt that locals are concerned about the military’s presence in their community.

SaharaReporters gathered that the military stormed the community in search of some of the community’s leaders, especially its President-General, Okiemute Otoka.

The sudden appearance of the military in Okpare-Olomu community sparked widespread panic, with residents fleeing in all directions, while women and children ran for safety to avoid a repeat of a similar incident in Okuama community.

According to Otoka, Okpare-Olomu community President-General, the military’s true intention was to disrupt the community’s annual conference, scheduled for Thursday, where crucial decisions on growth and development were to be made.

Otoka’s allegations suggest that the military’s presence was not just a coincidence, but a deliberate attempt to interfere with the community’s affairs.

Otoka further accused some elders and leaders of the community of unlawfully selling communal land without the approval of the annual conference as those behind the invasion of the community by the military.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, there was apprehension in the community as the invading military personnel were still in the community.

Saharareporters

