Delta: Orogun Women Salute Innocent Iyede For  Restoring Power Supply To The Community

By Kofi Livingston

LAGOS DECEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Penultimate, Orogun women folks popularly known as “Eweya” in their large numbers thronged the country home of the erstwhile 2019 Ughelli north constituency 1 house of assembly aspirant; Dcn Innocent Iyede.

The visit which cut across different age brackets was mainly to thank him for his relentless efforts toward the restoration of electricity supply that has shutdown in the community for over a year.

According to the Eweya, this landmark achievement following his efforts to reconnect the community to power supply, necessitated the THANK YOU visit having discussed his humanitarian services to the Orogun kingdom in their general meetings.

They described him as an illustrious son whose several gesture has over time eases the people’s pains.

They also acknowledged him as one of the kingdom’s finest that usually identify areas of community needs and uses his connections to attract urgent attention despite not being in position of political authorities. They prayed for divine guidance, provision and protection.

Overwhelmed by the Orogun council of women’s thoughtfulness, Deacon Innocent Iyede appreciated them, noting that he is deeply touched and assured them of his readiness to continue to engage in community development services. He added that, their appreciation against naysayers is an extra motivation that will not only fuel his zeal but also motivate others passion for the community development.

Speaking further; he added that, for the love he has for his people and the burning appetite to seeing the community residents enjoy good life, he couldn’t afford to endure the continous pains and trauma that the people were going through due to electricity shutdown running over a year;

“I am part of you, I live here with you and not everyone could afford buying petrol to power their generators for home and commercial uses. We must therefore use the people we have to get what we want for our people and I am glad you appreciates this,” he stated.

He noted that, coming here today to thank him for doing what any reasonable son or daughter could do with their contacts or money, it shows the depth of your love and affection for me and many more good things in the pipeline.

Speaking unequivocally; Deacon Iyede however made it clear to the women folk, saying, the restoration of the power supply which they have come to thank him for was not actualized by his singular effort despite being on the front line as recognized by them.

He however d noted that his partner in this land mark achievement to include: Chief (Barr) Benson O. Ndakara, immediate past PG Orogun Kingdom, Chief Do-Good Efenego, the Onotu-Uku of Orogun Kingdom, Barr. Reuben E. Wanogho and Pastor Regina Omo-Agege.

Others include: Engr (Barr) Felix Akpobaro, Chief (Barr) O.M. Anuku, Chief Benjamin Orjiri, Okaroho and Hon. Chunks Erhirie.

“Also worth noting are: Chief Magistrate Enakpodia, PG Umusu, Chief Edward Akarinwan, Prince Richard Omoefe, Hon Ben Kaine, Prince Omo-Sogba, Cmr Oghor Akporhobaro and Comrade Matthew Unukpo including the youth chairman and the entire youth body of the community,” he stated.

He prayed for the spirit of oneness and community development to arouse the passion of Orogun sons and daughters to raise the standard of living to attract investors to boost economic activities, employment opportunities and expansion of the kingdom in terms of infrastructures.

Before joining the Ughelli north constituency 1 house of assembly race in 2019, Dcn Innocent Iyede has been in state’s politics since 1999.

Despite living part of ?his life abroad, since 2012, his passion for Orogun kingdom’s development knows no bound.

As a grassroot politician cum mobilizer, he was appointed chairman campaign committee following the people’s love for his political aspiration

