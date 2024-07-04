Delta: Onuesoke Urges Massive Turn Out For Jaro Egbo In Ughelli North Council Chairmanship Election

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to residents of Ughelli-North local government area of Delta State to come out enmass to cast their votes for PDP Ughelli North Local Government Chairmanship candidate, Olorogun (Barr.) Omovudu Jaro Egbo .

Onuesoke who made the appeal in a dinner he organized for selected youth leaders in all the wards of the Council at Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area, said the residents will benefit enormously from the leadership qualities and experience of Jaro Egbo should he emerge as the Chairman of the local government area in the July 13th election.

The PDP Chieftain laid emphasis on security as paramount importance in Jaro Egbo’s agenda, adding should he be elected, he would be committed to ensuring the safety of lives and properties by collaborating closely with the state government, the Nigeria Police and all relevant security agencies to combat kidnappings and other threats to public safety in the local government and environs..

“By establishing a secure environment, business will strive in the community leading to creation of employment and improve living standards for the populace. No doubt, he will aspire to bring a fresh perspective to the council and implement positive changes to the benefit of all. I am equally confident that the limited resources at his disposal will be managed judiciously for the benefit of the people to ensure their satisfaction and well-being,” Onuesoke assured.

He disclosed that Jaro Egbo had already outlined positive development plans for Ughelli North residents by transforming it into a unified urban area comprising Ughelli, Agbarha, and Ogor.

While stressing that Egbo emphasis is in the importance of supporting primary education as the cornerstone of societal progress, PDP Chieftain maintained that if he is elected teachers would receive proper incentives and supervision to ensure quality education for all in the council.

He observed that 95 percent of the members of the opposition party in the local government area are in support of Jaro Egbo because of his past achievements as community leader.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Jaro Egbo will emerge victorious in the coming local government election. This is because any where you go to in Ughelli local government area every body is yearning for Jaro Egbo. Even members of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Ughelli Local government are supporting him. This is of because of their positive encounter with him in the past,” he stated.

