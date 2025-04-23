Delta Online Publishers Wish Dr Paul Bebenimibo Great Success At Nigeria Maritime University

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 23RD (URHOBOTOODAY)-Members of Delta Online Publishers (DOPF) has sent a message of congratulation to Dr. Paul Bebenimibo wishing him great success as he take on the significant responsibility of his new appointment as the Registrar of Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, Delta State.

The foremost online media association in a congratulatory dated April 22, 2025 signed by it’s Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Enebeli and Secretary, Mr. Onitsha Shedrack sighted by Urhobotoday expressed confident that Bebenimibo’s wealth of experience, dedication and integrity will serve as a driving force for growth and innovation at Nigeria Maritime University.

“On behalf of the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), we congratulate you on your well-deserved appointment as the new Registrar of the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko. This prestigious appointment is a testament to your exemplary leadership and unmatched commitment to academic excellence.

“Your years of distinguished service as the Head of the Department of Broadcasting, Journalism and Media Studies at Delta State University, Abraka, coupled with your previous role at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), have clearly marked you out as a progressive.

“Your appointment, confirmed during the 21st Governing Council meeting after a thorough and rigorous selection process, underscores the trust and confidence the university’s leadership has in your capabilities. The valuable contributions you have made in both academic and administrative fields will undoubtedly propel Nigeria Maritime University toward new heights of success and global recognition,” the letter read.

April 22, 2025

Dr. Paul Bebenimibo

Registrar, Nigeria Maritime University (NMU)

Okerenkoko, Delta State

Dear Dr. Bebenimibo,

Warm regards,

*Emmanuel Enebeli, Mnipr*

Chairman, Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF)

*Shedrack Onitsha, Minpr*

Secretary, Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF)

