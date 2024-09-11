Delta Online Publishers Set Date For 2024 Annual Lecture 

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has announced its 2024 Annual Lecture, scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, and Thursday, November 21.

The lecture will focus on addressing security challenges in Delta State and across Nigeria with a theme, “Security Challenges: Finding Local Implementable Solutions.”

In a statement signed by DOPF Chairman Emmanuel Enebeli and Secretary Shedrack Onitsha, the forum emphasized the need for practical, community-driven approaches to enhance security. The event aims to ignite discussions on developing sustainable solutions tailored to the specific needs of local communities.

“The lecture will tackle pressing security issues in Delta State and Nigeria, emphasizing community-based strategies for tackling crime and improving safety,” the statement said.

The two-day event will open with a training session for members on leadership and management, followed by the main lecture on the second day. Security experts, community leaders, policymakers, and civil society groups are expected to participate, contributing to strategies that reflect the existing social and cultural realities. The discussions will focus on practical, sustainable approaches to these challenges.

DOPF expressed optimism that the lecture will strengthen community bonds and foster a safer environment conducive to economic growth and social development in Delta State, and Nigeria.

A key aspect of the discussions will be the impact of security threats, such as herdsmen attacks, on agriculture and food production.

Experts will address how insecurity has led to displaced farmers and contributed to food shortages, offering insights into the root causes and broader economic effects of these challenges.

To ensure the smooth execution of the event, a planning committee chaired by Mr. Abel Johngold and 12 other members has been set up.

The 2024 DOPF Annual Lecture is expected to serve as a critical platform for exchanging ideas and formulating actionable solutions to security challenges in Delta State and beyond. The statement concluded.

