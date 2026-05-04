Delta Online Publishers Announce Plans To Commemorate 2026 World Press Freedom Day

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), a body of professional journalists, editors and media entrepreneurs, has announced plans to commemorate the 2026 World Press Freedom Day on Wednesday, May 6, in Asaba, the Delta State capital, with a renewed focus on the role of journalism in fostering peace and preventing conflict.

In a statement issued on Today, Saturday May 2, 2026, by the Secretary of the planning committee, Mr. Inneh-Ozah Barth, and its Chairman, Mr. Julius Oweh, the forum disclosed that the event will hold at the DOPF Secretariat, near St. Patrick’s College, Asaba, beginning at 11:00am.

The organisers said the celebration, though globally observed on May 3, was rescheduled to May 6 to enable wider participation of stakeholders within and outside the state.

According to the statement, eminent communication scholar, Dr. Gideon Uduchukwu Isika of Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba, will deliver a keynote lecture titled “Journalism as a Tool for Conflict Prevention and Peace Building,” a theme drawn from this year’s global focus on shaping a peaceful future through responsible media practice.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993, following a recommendation adopted at the 26th session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 1991.

The day traces its roots to the historic Windhoek Declaration, adopted by African journalists in Namibia in 1991, which called for a free, independent and pluralistic press as a cornerstone of democracy and development. Since then, May 3 has been set aside annually to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, evaluate its state across the globe, defend the media from attacks on its independence, and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The DOPF noted that this year’s event will also feature Mr. Felix Ofou, Executive Assistant on New Media to the Delta State Governor, as Special Guest of Honour, alongside media professionals, scholars and practitioners expected to converge for the engagement.

The forum emphasised that the celebration would provide a platform not only to honour the media as the Fourth Estate of the Realm, but also to deepen public understanding of the indispensable role of the press in governance, accountability and democratic consolidation.

It added that the gathering would further serve as an opportunity to reinforce ethical journalism, promote responsible reporting, and strengthen collaboration among media stakeholders in advancing peace, unity and sustainable development in the society.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn