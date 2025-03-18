Delta: Ojokpehe Ayitu Family Warns Buyers Against Patronizing Land Grabbers In Ometan Community Of  Okpe Kingdom

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ojokpehe Ayitu family has warned those intending to buy landed property in Ometan community of Okpe local government area of Delta state against purchasing land through Ebiuwe and Amaja families whom they accused as land grabbers.

They advised that anyone who intends buying landed property through those two aforementioned families should investigate properly before doing so because they are land grabbers who are allegedly apply force and criminal ways to collect people’s landed property in Ometan community.

A statement signed by Head of Ojokpehe Ayitu family, Pts Napoleon Ojokpehe made available to Urhobotoday stated that the Ojokpehe Ayitu family who are descendant of Okpo from Okwighele and Evwriyen communities dismissed the claim by those claiming to be the family of Ebigwe and Amaja that they own the verse land in Ometan community that is sharing boundary with Okwighele, Etovo, Ovie Whiskey, Edjeminor and Ebigwe families.

He explained that their claim that no other family including descendants of Imiruaye owns land in Ometan community is false, adding that they are trying to deceive the general public from the true facts,

“We are the indigene of Ojokpehe Ayitu family who are also descendant of Imiruaye. We owned the large land in Ometan community that is sharing boundary with different families in Ometan community of Okpe local government area of Delta State. Our vast land is sharing boundary with the land of the families Etovo, Ovie Whiskey, Edjeminor and Ebigwe.

“The true Elders of the Ebigwe family are not in support of what those persons are doing in Ometan community Okpe local government area as this persons are really mean to do anything to stop anybody that will come in between them of this illegal sales of land in a Ometan. Consequently, the elders have decided to keep quiet for them not to die.

“The family of Ojokpehe Ayitu are land owners in Ometan community right from their fore fathers time. We are using this medium to advice the general public especially property developers and land buyers to desist from buying land from those persons who are claiming to be the family of Ebigwe and Amaja. Besides, Amaja is not a descendant of any family that comes from Okpe community. This issue has once gone to the palace of the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Orhue I, Maj.-Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (rtd).

“Thus, before any person, property developers and land buyers do business of land buying with this persons who are claiming to be Ebigwe and Amaja Family that owns all land in Ometan community, they should please ask question or investigate properly before trading with them because they are all land grabbers who are using force and criminal ways to collect people’s land in Ometan community,” the statement warned.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe2yahoo.com