Delta  Obidient/OK Movement Coordinator Raises Alarm Over Purchase Of PVC, VIN Number At INEC Collection Centre

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LAGOS OCTOBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hon. Favour Emerure, Delta State Coordinator, Obidient/Ok Movement has raised the alarm over buying of PVC and VIN number at INEC collection centre across Delta state.

Emerure who made the allegation in a statement said alleged that credible reports confirm that party operatives have besieged collection centres across INEC collection centres in Delta State, stressing that their method is to collect names, phone number, PVC ,VIN number and bank account details under the false promise of empowerment, with the real intention of buying PVC.

“Please do not fall for this criminal gimmick. What they are doing is vote buying and it is illegal. No individual, party agent, or group is permitted to collect, keep, or buy another person’s PVC. Section 22 of the Electoral Act 2022 is clear and prohibits any person from having in his possession the PVC or VIN of another person

” Any person who violates this commits an offence punishable by imprisonment. INEC has also warned that anyone collecting bank account details along with PVC information is engaging in vote buying. That N5,000 or N10,000 they promise to transfer to you is not empowerment. It is the price they want to pay to steal your vote and disenfranchise you in 2027,” he disclosed.

Describing the act an empowerment scam and a threat to their bank accounts., he urged Deltans to think about it, questing why would any genuine empowerment program need voters PVC number? According to him, “Collecting your PVC number, phone number, and bank account number together is a major red flag. No real government empowerment program6 operates like that. This is a scam to defraud you. With your full name as it appears on your voters card, your phone number, and your bank account number, criminals can attempt to compromise your account. Never give your BVN to anyone.

“What you must do immediately is simple. Do not give anyone your PVC, do not give them a photocopy, do not give them your VIN, and do not allow anyone to snap or photograph your PVC. Once they have your VIN, they can track your voting status. Do not give your bank account number, do not give your BVN, and do not give your details to any non-INEC official. Go to the centre and collect your PVC directly and only from authorized INEC officials. If anyone approaches you with this fake empowerment at the collection centres, raise an alarm and report immediately to INEC officials and security agents present,” he warned, just as he disclosed that,”Your PVC is your power. Protect it. Your vote is your future. Do not sell it for any amount. A New Nigeria is POssible.”

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