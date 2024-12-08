Delta Mobile Court Jails 12 Illegal Iron Condemn Collectors,  Scores Arrested

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A mobile Court in Asaba has jailed twelve unlicensed collectors of scrap metal, otherwise known as Iron Condemn, for doing business without due process, and not obtaining license from Delta state government.

Those convicted are to serve different jail terms without option of fine, so as to serve as deterrent to others. They were arrested by the Delta State Environment Marshals for engaging in illegal scrap metal collection, which poses significant security risks to residents of the state.

The court ruled that their actions undermined public safety and warranted strict punishment to deter others from similar illegal activities.

The Chairman of the Taskforce, Chief Godspower Asiuwhu, while commending the court’s ruling, assured residents that the state government will continue to do the needful to protect life and property, maintain law and order.

He urged residents to report any suspicious movements and criminal activities to law enforcement agents and local vigilante in towns and villages, adding that the state environmental marshal and taskforce shall continue to do the needful until unlicensed l Iron Condemn operators are shown the way out of Delta State.

In the same vein, the Director General, Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, urged residents in the state not to patronize unlicensed iron condemn collectors to avoid arrest and prosecution, pointing out that it was, and still unlawful to do business with law breakers and defiants.

He disclosed that regulations and subsisting laws in the state clearly prohibited door-to-door collection or scavenging of scrap metals and other recyclable materials, use of carts or other hand-held carriers such as sacks, compulsory registration, licensing and annual renewal of licenses of operations of persons involved in the business of collection of scrap metals and other renewable materials.

“Operators must profile their staff and persons engaged in the business of scrap metal, and other recyclable materials collection with the appropriate government agencies.

“Means of people identification of staff and persons engaged in the business of metal scrap and other recyclable materials collection is compulsory, while employees must wear apparels with visible identification and license numbers of employers.

“Compulsory registration, licensing and annual renewal of licenses of vehicles and other approved means of collecting scrap metals or other recyclable materials for sale, are non-negotiable.”

It must be emphasized that the ban on unlicensed Iron Condemn operators in Delta State is still in force, offenders shall be apprehended and prosecuted, and jailed by Court of competent jurisdiction.

Delta State Govt Media

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com