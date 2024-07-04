Delta: Lightning Strikes Two Footballers To Death, Injures Others In Aniocha Community

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The heavy downpour in Issele-Azagba, Aniocha North local government area of Delta State has turned tragic for the community on Tuesday.

The accompanying lightning during the rain struck 12 footballers and their referee, killing two of them instantly.

The tragic incident, which occurred in the evening involved 13 youths who were playing football (six-aside) at the Osemeke Primary School field in Issele-Azagba.

