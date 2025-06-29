Delta: Lady Cries Out As Suspected Fulani Men Abduct Husband, Two Brothers In Ughelli

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to raise alarm after suspected kidnappers abducted three men — a husband and two brothers — in Ughelli, Delta State, around 11 a.m.

The incident was shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the user @princessato3, who revealed that the victims are family members of her close friend.

According to her, the youngest among the three was later released by the kidnappers to deliver a message to the family, demanding a ransom of ?32 million for the remaining captives.

Her tweet reads: “Fulani guys kidnapped my family friend’s husband and her 2 brothers, yesterday at about 11 am in Ughelli. They released the youngest brother later to inform the family to bring ?32 million by 6 pm today??.”

She accused Fulani herdsmen of being behind the attack, adding: “Bros, when I hear the gist ehhh, I Dey think say na night. 11 am to 12 there about. Her 2 brothers with her husband.”

The post has since gained traction online, drawing reactions from concerned Nigerians who thronged the comment section to express worry and call for urgent action.

See some reactions below:

@poko965: “Where for the ughelli make we know how we go Dey waka reach o because I have been a victim to this I paid 5million for release.”

@BlessedImma1: “Them run my small brother kidnapping since last year and till now we nor see am again. For agbarha otor. Small boy of 19 years. Miss you bro .”

Imma ?? : “Na God go punish agbarha otor and the entire full Ughelli. I nor advice any successful Yung boi to stay delta.”

@BlessedImma1: “I don first talk am say 50by100 I nor go buy for delta state , tankless to build or development.”

@mufasa_osas: “Watin really dey happen self, this country no where safe again.”

@XboxUtd: “Nor be Fulani run am. Na locals dey run am. But ughelli too small for them to deh run that sh!t.”

