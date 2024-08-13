Delta: Hungry ‘Keke’ Rider Slumps, Dies While Queuing For ‘Mama-Put’ Food In Effurun

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Unidentified com- mercial tricycle rider, popularly called Keke, has slumped at Effurun in Uvwie axis of Delta State and died on the spot. The victim was said to have stopped and parked his tricycle by the Okorodu- du Junction, near the popular Old Airport Bus-Stop in Uvwie, to patronise a local food vendor (Mama-Put) as breakfast when he sudden- ly collapsed before he was served.

A witness, who identified himself only as Timothy, said the deceased was looking frustrated with a hungry-looking face. He maintained that his condition was unconnected with “the current economic hardship in the country as a result of the rising cost of food and petrol.”

Efemena, a member of the Commercial Motorcycle and Tricycle Association in the locality, said the victim, who collected the tricycle on a higher-purchase agreement, has not been able to meet up with his daily returns to the owner for weeks.

Another witness, Martins Emuobonuvie, said: “The man parked his tricycle and wanted to eat. He suddenly fell on the ground and stopped all forms of movements.

“The policemen that rushed to the scene to rescue him said he was dead.”

The police team allegedly evacuated his body and used his phone to call his relatives. But a motorist, Emeka Ebube, blamed the policemen at Enerhen Divisional Police Station for not rushng the victim to a nearby clinic to ascertain whether he was dead.

NewTelegraph

