Delta: How Cults Clashes Claims Four Lives In Ughelli North

LAGOS AUGUST 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Rival cult clash has left four persons dead at different locations in a fracas over debt recovery in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. Vanguard learned that the four persons killed within 24 hours were suspected members of the Aye and Bagger cult groups. According to dependable sources, one of the victims sold hard drugs to his rival cult group member without payment and in the cause of recovering his money, a disagreement broke out between them.

The source, who craved anonymity, said: “The man met his debtor who belonged to one of the cult groups requesting for his money and in the process, he was beaten up mercilessly.

“On another day, the guy that was beaten saw his debtor in a lonely area and he immediately severed his head with unidentified objects in retaliation for the previous attack on him.

“Pained by the retaliation, both groups mobilised their members against each other and the brutal killings started within the Ughelli metropolis.

“The issues started last Thursday while the killing began between Saturday and Sunday. Two persons were killed at the Okogbe axis of Otovwodo.

“The other two were killed around Iwhreko and Ogor Park on Sunday morning and it has been a guerrilla operation between both groups.”

Though the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, could not respond to the enquiry at press time, a senior security source from the state command confirmed the incident.

The security source said: “We have only confirmed three and one of the group’s leaders has met with the security agents to resolve the issues.” Vanguard

