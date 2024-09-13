Delta: Heavy Rain Renders Scores Homeless In Ijaw Community

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Heavy rain downpour on Thursday morning in Bomadi , headquarter of Bomadi Council Area of Delta State have renderred hundreds homeless .The early morning downpour which started around 7;12am till 12;45 pm halted and slowed down commercial activities displacing hundreds persons and destroyed thousands of farm birds while it lasted.

A prominent Chief and opinion leader in Bomadi, Chief Clement Tikpa empathized with those whose houses were over ran by the rain water also called on the State Government to assist poultry farmers that suffered loss of birds with financial aid.

Chief Tikpa used the scenario to call on the Delta State Government and other interventionists agencies to come to the aid of Bomadi town by mapping out a town planning system to Bomadi and construct modern drainage for easy flow of rain water and floor back to the river.

He lamented that the current situation was just rainfall and wondered how it would look when the perennial flooding over flow its bank from river Forcados.

According to him, “Bomadi town which is one of the oldest local government headquarter from Midwest region to present Delta State deserves a taste of modernity from both the Federal and State Government”.

“Just look at it , women and children crying , some scooping water out their homes is never a good scene to behold. Look at the NDDC road, Donbraye road, Orubi 1 & 2 , Cashier road, back of general hospital settlement hundreds of people cannot get to their homes on feet. The government should come to their aid. The financial involvement to carry out planning and construction of drainage is beyond the capacity of the Bomadi local government council.

A poultry farmer, Mr. Marcus Kofa who suffered loss of birds pleaded with the State government and other Agencies to come to their aid as their main source of livelihood have destroyed.

