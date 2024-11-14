Delta: Gunmen Kill Two, Kidnap Two Others In  Ogwashi Uku Community

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected kidnappers have killed two youths and abducted two others in Ogwashi Uku community, Delta state.

The incident was said to have occurred somewhere around Edo-Otulu road axis by Nshiagu College Junction in the metropolis at about 10: 00pm on Sunday, causing trepidation in the neighborhood as people scampered for safety.

Nigeria Tribune reports that following gun shots by the suspected abductors at the evening hour , the two youths who were killed came out from their house to ascertain the sound of the gun unknown to them that the gang members were armed to the teeth and had already kidnapped two persons.

“The first young man who was shot dead was armed with a machete, while his co-tenant was armed with a bamboo wood. They wanted to go and ascertain the cause of the sporadic shooting they heard along the Edo-Otulu road.

“Unknown to them, they did not know the people shooting are kidnappers. The youths who was armed with machete was using his android phone torchlight as they headed to the scene of crime.

“One of the hoodlums who suspected the two young men were coming to attack them blast the android phone the victim was holding with gun, shattering the android phone simultaneously. And as the victim turned to take to his heels, they shot him dead.

“The second victim who was armed with bamboo managed to run into their residential compound, but the criminals chased him and shot him dead on the spot,” a local vigilante source disclosed.

Spokesman of Delta Police Command, Superintendent Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident on Wednesday said preliminary investigations showed that the killings may be cult related.

He said investigations were ongoing to unravel the masterminds of the incident.

Nigeria Tribune

