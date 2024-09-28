Delta Govt To Proscute Doctors Providing Family Planning For  Underage Girls

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 28TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Delta State Government has warned medical personnel who provide family planning for underage girls to desist or face prosecution.

The State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General (AG), Ohwovoriole Ekemejero SAN, gave the warning at the World Contraception Day held on Thursday in Asaba, the State capital.

Ohwovoriole, represented by the Director of Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Unit, Mrs Patricia Akanagwuna, said providing minor access to these facilities without the consent of the girl child’s parents or guardian is illegal in the eye of the law, and those involved must be punished accordingly.

“In the eye of the law, any medical doctor that provides family planning for minors will face prosecution.

“The law did not permit such, the doctor must seek the consent of the parents or guardians.”

He however advised the medical personnel that, as principles, “allow individual women to make informed choices about their reproductive health, free from coercion or judgment, in addition to Protecting their right to confidentiality when seeking contraceptive services.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, said the family planning town hall meeting which was held today’s World Contraceptive Day was to sensitise every individual’s right to make choices about themselves.

He urged women to adopt family planning for their benefit.

Also, the Executive Director, State Primary Health Development Agency, Dr Paul U. called on stakeholders, including local government chairmen, to fund to support family planning.

A Senior Lecturer, University of Benin (UNIBEN) and Project Director, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Dr. Jedidiah Sodje, disclosed that Nigeria is currently facing significant challenges in maternal and child health.

According to him, “Statistics revealed that the country is having the highest maternal and child mortality rates in the world, leading to the death of approximately 512 women per 100,000 live births, and one in eight children do not reach their fifth birthday.”

To reduce these alarming statistics, Sodje advised, “We key into family planning,” saying it provides individuals and couples with the means to decide the number and spacing of their children.”

He noted that family planning empowers women to plan their lives and secure healthier futures for their families.

World Contraception Day takes place on September 26th every year.

The annual worldwide campaign centres around a vision where every pregnancy is wanted.

Launched in 2007, WCD’s mission is to improve awareness of contraception and to enable young people to make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health.

