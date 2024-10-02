Delta Govt Plans To Secure Farmers From Rampaging Herdsmen

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government has said that it was mooting plans to create farm clusters across all senatorial districts in the state.

The farm clusters, it said, are to be manned by farm rangers to secure farmlands and protect farmers from rampaging herdsmen.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu disclosed this during a meeting with farmers at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, saying that the idea was ensure both dry and wet-season farming.

He said State Government was interfacing with the Traditional Rulers Council to tackle the issue of herdsmen, noting that no person can occupy any land without the consent of the landowner and traditional rulers.

“The issue of herdsmen and security of our farmlands is not just a concern to us as a state, it is also a national issue. However, we are speaking with landowners and traditional rulers not to lease lands out to questionable individuals because of money”, he said.

Emu also revealed plans by the State Government to distribute 12,000 bags of fertilizers to farmers to improve food security in the State

He said the bags of fertilizers (NPK 20:10:10; NPK 27:13:13 and Urea) which were delivered from Kaduna State, would be distributed to strategic farming groups as recommended by the Agricultural and Palliative Committees of the State, owing to the quantity of the fertilizers available.

Emu noted the bags of the fertilizers would be distributed specifically to yam, rice, oil palm, banana, plantain and cassava farmers to improve their output.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Barr. Val Arenyeka, thanked the farmers for creating time for the meeting to interface with the government, assuring them that the impact of the meeting would be felt by them.

