Delta Govt Launches Whistle-Blowing Policy To Fish Out Substandard Projects

LAGOS FEBRUARY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government, Wednesday, launched a whistle-blowing policy to enable citizens report poor quality and substandard projects delivery in the state.

The State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, announced the establishment of the policy at a news conference in Asaba, the Delta State Capital.

Flanked by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon and Executive Assistant to the Governor on Public Enlightenment (Projects and Policies), Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, the Commissioner said citizens can send text messages, WhatsApp messages with pictures and videos where possible to 09169978305.

He said: “So today we are launching a new partnership, and a partnership that emphasizes that Deltans do have a role in governance under the Oborevwori administration.

“As part of that demonstration of that invitation to join us in governance and ensure that value for money is given its pride of place in the administration of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

“We are launching our whistleblower line and that the line, even before we made it public, is already functional.

“Our whistleblower line is a line that is designed for people to reach out to us. Our people in Delta, we want them to be able to interact with government.

“If any project in your community is going on and you feel that either the contractor or the supervising ministry is performing below what you see or believe it should be the standard, our whistleblower line is for you to be able to reach out to us.

“You can send text messages, WhatsApp messages and we also encourage pictures and videos if possible.

“We are using it to ensure that our people who are living in their respective communities participate in our governance process so that it is not only the ministry, or the officials of government that will be able to talk to us or talk to the government with respect to projects that are within your community.

“In less than 24 hours of even making this line public, we have already received reports about some projects that are being handled far below what the standard should be.

“We are also going to take action against such contractors and also against officials of government who have failed to execute their responsibilities.

“We are taking it very, very seriously because, our Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, believes that value for money is not something that we are going to play with.

“That we told you we are solvent does not mean that we are going to spend the money as if it doesn’t have value.

“So any contractor irrespective of relationship with those of us that are privileged to be in position of authority even if you have the same surname with the Governor, should do well.

“Governor says the only way he will recognize you is that you are able to give the state better value for money.

“So anybody who believes that he has been around and that nothing will happen, we are putting out the message to them that if they do the wrong thing, something will happen.

“And for us to ensure that something happens we will need the information because we cannot bi-locate in which case we cannot be in two places at the same time.

“Through this whistleblower line they should be able to reach us for us to know those who are trying to shortchange us and take advantage of our common wealth.

“It’s a very serious business and it can be regarded as the hottest line in Delta and actions will be taken.

“The identity of the whistleblower will be preserved and protected.

“It is meant to expose those who want to shortchange us, be they people in government or be it supervisory agencies of government or ministries or departments or the contractors who ordinarily are supposed to be our partners.

“If you feel that the amount that a contract is possibly meant to take in terms of how much you should be paid is not enough, write back to us and we will examine it, if you are saying the truth or you are trying to cut corners.

“But to say that for any reason you are performing below what the standard should be, the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori will not take it, no matter who is involved.

“So we needed to give you the number and to let you know that the number is even already yielding dividends which shows that the government’s decision to establish and entrench this policy is a right decision that the government has taken.

It’s another promise made and another promise kept.”

