Delta Govt Is Constructing Drug Rehabilitation Centre In Kwale

LAGOS JUNE 27TH (NEWSRNAGERS)-Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has said his administration was building a drug rehabilitation centre in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state, where those affected by drug abuse could access quality health care services.

Governor Oborevwori disclosed this during the commemoration of the 2024 United Nations International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking which was organised in Asaba by the Delta State Drugs Control Committee (SDCC).

The governor who was represented at the ceremony by the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, said the rehabilitation centre would be equipped with the necessary equipment and qualified professionals that would employ global best practices.

According to him, the goal of his administration was not only to provide rehabilitation but also to ensure the reintegration and empowerment of affected persons into the society with dignity and purpose.

He said his administration was committed to investing in comprehensive prevention programmes that target all segments of society from homes, educational institutions, work places and the community at large.

He said this year’s theme: ‘The Evidence ls Clear: Invest ln Prevention’, saying it; “resonates deeply with our core values as Deltans. As a people, we know that prevention has always been better than cure.

“We believe that available resources are prudently channelled towards preventing youths from self-destructive habits such as drug abuse, their right thinking and sound mind are repositioned for the onerous responsibility of taking the lead now and in the future.

“To achieve this, we must strengthen our preventive strategies. Prevention is not just about stopping drug abuse before it begins but also, about empowering our people with the skills and support they need to make healthy choices and live productive lives,” Governor Oborevwori said.

The governor noted that pragmatic measures such as campaigns and intense advocacies against drug abuse and its attendant effects would no doubt, promotes a healthy society where youths channel their mental vigor and intellectual capacities towards wealth creation.

He, therefore, urged the State Drugs Control Committee to sustain its intensive public awareness campaigns through the dissemination of accurate information about the risks and consequences of drug abuse by collaborating with youth groups, community leaders, faith-based organisations and Civil Society Groups to foster a culture of prevention through the establishment of drug free clubs in public schools and sensitisation visits to correctional facilities within the state among others.

While saying that tackling drug abuse requires a collective efforts that extends beyond government and its institutions, the governor called on all stakeholders, families, schools, businesses and communities to come together and collaborate in his administration’s mission to strengthen preventive measures, support those in need and eradicate stigmatisation.

“I am confident that with our collective determination and unwavering dedication, we will build a Delta State that is strong, resilient and free from the clutches of drug abuse,” he added.

In her goodwill message, wife of the governor, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori who was represented by the wife of the Chief of Staff to the governor, Princess Ewoma Erijo said prevention was the cornerstone of the fight against drug abuse.

She, therefore, harped on the need for sustained commitment and dedication towards the implementation of comprehensive prevention strategies that empower Deltans with the knowledge, skills and resilience necessary to make informed decisions.

“Education plays a pivotal role in prevention. We must continue to engage with parents, teachers and community leaders to raise awareness and provide guidance on recognising the signs of drug abuse.

“As part of our pet project ‘You Matter Charity Foundation’, we will in collaboration with other agencies, join in the fight against drug abuse,” Deaconess Tobore said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme noted that drug abuse was a universal problem, adding that no nation in the world was immuned to the drug scourge which he said, costs across every age, race, gender, religion and socio-economic strata of the society.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the State Commandant of the NDLEA, Abubakar Wada said the Command has adopted effective measures aimed at combating the menace of drug abuse and trafficking in the state, pointing out that drug offenders were usually arrested and prosecuted in court where they are sent to prison to serve as a deterrent to others.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Olufemi Abaniwonda who was represented by CSP Agaga John, said the police have been actively engaged in the fight against drug abuse in the state, adding that addressing the issue required a multi faceted approach involving healthcare, social services and community engagements “and most especially at the family level which is the nucleus of the larger society.”

