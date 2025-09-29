Delta Govt Dismisses Health Workers For Extorting Pregnant Women, Children

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has dismissed several health workers found guilty of extorting money from pregnant women and children under five, despite the state’s free healthcare policy for these groups. Others were demoted for related offences.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, disclosed this on Saturday during the flag-off of the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation and Initiatives Project Action Plan at Ashaka, in Ndokwa East Local Government Area.

He said the ministry had intensified monitoring of hospitals to ensure that funds released for maternal and child healthcare were properly utilised.

“Health workers in the state have done well, but in every twelve, there is a Judas. We have received reports of some collecting money from pregnant women and children under five for drugs, while still forwarding the bills to the government for payment,” Onojaeme stated.

The commissioner stressed that the state covers the medical expenses of all pregnant women until delivery, as well as free treatment for children under five.

“We have demoted some of these fraudulent workers and sacked many within this short period. With continuous monitoring and the support of mothers, these practices will reduce,” he added.

Onojaeme urged residents to report any health worker demanding payment for maternal or child care, noting that the phone number of the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Health Monitoring would be made public for such reports.

He also revealed that the state’s maternal mortality rate had dropped from over 200 to less than 120 per 100,000 live births, expressing optimism that the MAMII Project would further reduce the figures.

The representative of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr John Ovuoraye, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting states in lowering maternal and neonatal deaths.

He disclosed that 172 local government areas across 33 states had been identified as high-risk zones, including five in Delta, Ndokwa East, Ughelli North, Aniocha North, Udu, and Sapele.

Ovuoraye noted that the MAMII Project, supported by President Bola Tinubu, is being implemented in collaboration with USAID, WHO, UNICEF, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Bank, and several European partners.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the MAMII plaque to Delta State and the inauguration of a task force to ensure effective implementation of the project’s action plan.

On September 1, PUNCH Online reported that Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), had called on the federal and state governments to extend free medical services to indigent pregnant women across the country, stressing that this is the most effective way to reduce maternal and infant mortality in the country.

