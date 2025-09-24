 Delta Govt Applauds Tantita Security Services Corporate Social Responsibility

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government has applauded Tantita Security Services corporate responsibilities and its partnership as a model for government-private sector collaboration.

The appraisal was made during the inauguration of an 8-classroom block at the Medium Security Correction Centre, Okere Road, Warri, Delta State on Tuesday, a project jointly undertaken by Tantita Security Service with the Delta State Government to enhance inmate education and rehabilitation.

The ceremony was attended by the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, representing Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. Prof. Tonukari commended

Tantita Security Services for its corporate social responsibility and lauded the partnership as a model for government-private sector collaboration.

He described the classrooms as a reflection of the administration’s dedication to using education as a bridge between incarceration and reintegration, adding that the classrooms will provide a conducive environment for inmates to pursue both academic and vocational training, in line with Governor Oborevwori’s policy of empowering citizens through learning.

“By equipping inmates with knowledge and skills, we are not just giving them a second chance but also contributing to the growth and security of our state,” he stated.

The inauguration ceremony underscored the growing synergy between government and private stakeholders in Delta State, with both parties affirming that the facility will serve as a beacon of hope for inmates seeking a fresh start.

In his remark, Chief Keston Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Ltd reaffirmed his company’s commitment to human development and community-building, emphasizing that education is a key tool for reducing recidivism and fostering peace in society.

