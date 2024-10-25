Delta Govt Announces Plan For Massive Job Creation Opportunities

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has announced massive job creation opportunities for citizens and residents of the State.

TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports the Delta State Job and Wealth Creation Bureau announced the job creation opportunities on Friday.

According to the agency, the job creation opportunities are part of the M.O.R.E Business Upscale Programme (M.O.R.E BIZ-UP) of the State government under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

It was gathered that applications will open for the M.O.R.E BIZ-UP on Monday, 28th October 2024 and close on Friday, 1st November, 2024.

Entrepreneurs in the following business categories are encouraged to apply:

Information & Communication Technologies; Computer and Smart Phone Maintenance and Building & Construction Services (Aluminium Profiling, POP, Interlocking, Tiling, Welding & Fabrication, Electrical & Solar Installation).

Others are Handicrafts (Fashion Design, Leather Works, Furniture/Woodwork); Personal Services (Hair Dressing/Makeover, Event Management, Catering & Confectionery, Industrial Cleaning) and Audio-visual Services ( Cinematography, Photography, Graphics Design).

Interested Applicants should be between age 21 and 45 years; have a valid voter’s card or an NIN; have a Business located in Delta State and have a registered business.

Applicants are directed to use the link below to complete the online application form: http://www.deltastatemorebizup.net.

The NewsGuru

